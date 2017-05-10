Former superintendent to speak at graduation
A former city school superintendent has been chosen as commencement speaker for East Liverpool High School's class of 2017 graduation on May 21. School board President Sarah Porter announced at Monday's meeting that former Superintendent Thomas P. Ash will be commencement speaker. Ash, a 1967 ELHS graduate, earned his bachelor's degree in education magna cum laude from Bowling Green University.
