Former police chief charged with theft in office
John Soldano, 52, of East Liverpool, has been charged with theft in office, a third-degree felony, following an investigation by the state auditor office. According to county Prosecutor Robert Herron, Soldano was indicted after money was found missing from two funds which were administered through the police department: the Leetonia police department's fundraising account and the department's Care and Share Program, which has provided help for more than 20 decades to disadvantaged families during the Christmas season.
