Felix Craig Stowers
Brittany Damron and Matt Stowers of East Liverpool, are announcing the birth of their son, Felix Craig Stowers, born May 5, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman. He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
