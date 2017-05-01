East Liverpool water rate increase ex...

East Liverpool water rate increase expected to be set in motion today

With action taken Monday night by city council, water customers can expect a rate hike to be set in motion today that will take effect June 1. By a unanimous vote, council approved an ordinance reducing the amount of water revenue placed in the R and I fund from 23 percent to 18 percent, which was the final step Service-Safety Director Brian Allen needed before enacting the $1.04 per 1,000 gallons rate hike. This will increase the cost to $8.40 per 1,000 gallons, with a minimum of 2,000 gallons billed monthly.

