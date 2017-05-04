East Liverpool Schools honor top students

East Liverpool Junior/Senior High School students recently honored as Scholars of the Month winners include Karla Allison, Kaileigh Christy, Sydney Pipo, and Alexandria Harman; and Owen O'Hara, Samantha Starkey, Megan Hutchman, Andrea Dietz and Tyler Adkins. East Liverpool Junior/Senior High School students recently honored as Merit Award winners include Cassandra Robbins, Bradon Fredritz, Howard Williams, and Kya Kavanagh; and Emma Link, David Spencer, Cameron Beverly, Alessandra Ferrazzano and Cade Karnosh.

