East Liverpool Reports

St. Clair Township police asked for help from the department's drug dog Ivo to walk around a Chevrolet Tahoe they stopped at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and McGuffey Drive at 2 a.m. Friday. Several people in the SUV were known to be drug dealers and users, and Ivo showed some alert behavior around a front door but nothing definitive, so no search was conducted.

