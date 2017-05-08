East Liverpool Municipal

Read more: The Review

In Municipal Court Monday, Alexis L. Steele, 24, Lisbon Street, was fined $200, sentenced to 30 days, 27 suspended, and placed on probation two years for disorderly conduct/fighting or threatening. Douglass W. Russell, 58, St. Clair Avenue, was fined $250 for no operator's license and $35 for one-way street.

