East Liverpool leverages community help in war against drugs and crime

16 hrs ago

The city of East Liverpool is leveraging more eyes and ears to join them in the fight to help them drive crime from neighborhoods. In the city with about 11,000 residents, there are not enough police officers to be everywhere 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

