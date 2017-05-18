East Liverpool cop's OD prompts senat...

East Liverpool cop's OD prompts senator to call for drug crackdown

Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

An East Liverpool police officer's brush with death is prompting a U.S. Senator to call on congress to address the heightening Fentanyl crisis. Officer Chris Green needed four doses of the opiate overdose reversal drug Narcan last week after coming in contact with Fentanyl powder during an arrest.

