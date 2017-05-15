East Liverpool asking people to be pa...

East Liverpool asking people to be part of the solution

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Morning Journal

The city is challenging its citizens to get involved by helping become police officers' eyes and ears in a new campaign unveiled during the city council meeting Monday night. Councilman Craig Stowers and Service-Safety Director Brian Allen put their heads together after recent drug related activity and other incidents, coming up with a "What happened last week and in the last couple of weeks is a no brainer: pick up the phone and call police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s... 11 hr Dangerous Druggie 1
News Wellsville couple charged with murder Apr 22 Hgjbn 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16) Sep '16 just looking 7
Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10) Mar '16 Fred mcw 15
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,043,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC