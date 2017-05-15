East Liverpool asking people to be part of the solution

The city is challenging its citizens to get involved by helping become police officers' eyes and ears in a new campaign unveiled during the city council meeting Monday night. Councilman Craig Stowers and Service-Safety Director Brian Allen put their heads together after recent drug related activity and other incidents, coming up with a "What happened last week and in the last couple of weeks is a no brainer: pick up the phone and call police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.