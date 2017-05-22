Don't make cops responsible for administering Narcan
The heroin epidemic that is gripping our county and state has often been a topic of stories and editorials for this newspaper. It seems that despite the best efforts of local law enforcement this scourge continues to grow unabated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May 17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May 15
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr 22
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC