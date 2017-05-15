Dees dean for KSU campuses

12 hrs ago Read more: Salem News

Guilford Lake resident David Dees, who holds a Ph.D. and started his college teaching career at Kent State Salem, is returning to his roots on a more permanent basis after being named dean and chief administrative officer of the Kent State University Columbiana County campuses. Dees had been serving as interim dean of the Salem and East Liverpool campuses since July 1, 2016 and will begin serving as permanent dean on June 1, providing overall leadership for both campuses.

