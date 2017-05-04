Crash on St. Clair
East Liverpool police responded Thursday night to this crash on St. Clair Avenue at Blackmore Street, where they reported Ann M. Curran, 57, Market Street, driving the Chevy Cavalier, was southbound and traveled left of center, striking the northbound Chevy Trailblazer driven by Marian S. Laudrille, 61, Steubenville-Pike Road, Lisbon. Laudrille told officers she tried to avoid the other vehicle, pulling over as far as she could, while a witness reported Curran was driving completely in the northbound lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr 22
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC