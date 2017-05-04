Craft & Vendor Show
The East Liverpool Lions Club's Spring Craft and Vendor Show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the East Liverpool Community and Learning Center on Maine Boulevard, next to East Liverpool High School. The event will feature over a dozen vendors, including LuLa Roe, Mary Kay, Magnabilities, Paparazzi Jewely, Fairy Garden Items, Young Living Essential Oils, Altered Bottles, Wine Cork Crafts, Handmade Jewelry, Crochet items, Items for Pets, Tastefully Simple, Tupperware, Party Time Mixes, showcasing products and services.
