Court News

Tye D. Mattern, 31, Echo Dell Road, East Liverpool, pleaded guilty in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to five counts of trafficking in drugs, one count of intimidation of a witness and 15 counts of possession of drugs. He requested immediate sentencing and received a 10-year prison term with a five-year license suspension.
