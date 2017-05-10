County must make do with different summer jobs program

Although it will not be the same summer work program as before, there will be a Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program through the Mahoning Columbiana Training Association for those ages 16 to 24. However, instead of a summer jobs program, this program requires a year of commitment. County Commissioners this week spoke with Jobs and Family Services Director Eileen Dray-Bardon and Bert R. Cene, the director of the Workforce Development Board, Inc. of Mahoning and Columbiana Counties, about a contract to provide the program.

