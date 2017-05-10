County must make do with different su...

County must make do with different summer jobs program

21 hrs ago

Although it will not be the same summer work program as before, there will be a Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program through the Mahoning Columbiana Training Association for those ages 16 to 24. However, instead of a summer jobs program, this program requires a year of commitment. County Commissioners this week spoke with Jobs and Family Services Director Eileen Dray-Bardon and Bert R. Cene, the director of the Workforce Development Board, Inc. of Mahoning and Columbiana Counties, about a contract to provide the program.

