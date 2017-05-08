County Briefing
The Way Station will hold its garden groundbreaking at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.The garden will connect garden mentors with learners to explore growing plants in healthy soil and foster healthy relationships. Those interested in learning to garden one hour per week or to help build beds this Saturday can call Vicki at 482-5072 or sign up at the Way Station, 769 Springfield Road.
