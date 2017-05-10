Columbiana County Common Pleas

Ryan L. Pritt, 35, Lisbon Street, East Liverpool, pleaded guilty in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to possession of drugs. He faces up to a year in prison, a $2,500 fine and a five-year license suspension.

