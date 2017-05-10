Church Briefing
Lees Chapel Men's/Women's Day will be observed beginning at 3:30 p.m. May 21. Reverend Orville Gainer, III will be the guest speaker. The choir of MASH Ministries from Cleveland, will perform.
