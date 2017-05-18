Church Briefing

Church Briefing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Review

The Sixth Sunday of Easter will be observed during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church. Student Pastor Nancy DeStefano will deliver her sermon titled EAST LIVERPOOL - First United Methodist Church, W. 5th Street, morning worship begins at 10:45 a.m. led by Judy Kidder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ... May 17 Reality 1
News Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s... May 15 Dangerous Druggie 1
News Wellsville couple charged with murder Apr 22 Hgjbn 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16) Sep '16 just looking 7
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC