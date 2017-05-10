Cash, drugs seized

After a search of an Avondale Street home Tuesday by members of the county drug task force and special response team and city police officers turned up a large sum of cash and marijuana, city officers acting on a hunch returned to the location and found more drugs and paraphernalia. The DTF, SRT and city police officers converged on 715 Avondale St. about 6 p.m. with a search warrant and broke down the door to enter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.