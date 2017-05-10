Bridging the gap

Bridging the gap

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Review

The hallway outside the Potter Fieldhouse and the East Liverpool High School Auditorium were filled with East Liverpool Junior and Senior High School students and their grandparents Thursday as part of the school's annual Bridge the Gap Day. Together, the students and their grandparents attended a health fair in the gymnasium, had lunch, and watched performances from the choir and band in the auditorium, along with scenes from this year's musical, "Cinderella".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wellsville couple charged with murder Apr 22 Hgjbn 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16) Sep '16 just looking 7
Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10) Mar '16 Fred mcw 15
News Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15) Sep '15 Just Saying 2
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,055 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC