Bridging the gap
The hallway outside the Potter Fieldhouse and the East Liverpool High School Auditorium were filled with East Liverpool Junior and Senior High School students and their grandparents Thursday as part of the school's annual Bridge the Gap Day. Together, the students and their grandparents attended a health fair in the gymnasium, had lunch, and watched performances from the choir and band in the auditorium, along with scenes from this year's musical, "Cinderella".
