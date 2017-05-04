across - sour - scommunities
The Crestview Local Alumni Association is inviting all former graduates and attendees of Fairfield, New Waterford and Crestview schools to its annual banquet May 20 at the Crestview Local Performing Arts Center. Reservations must be received by May 10. Call Kristen Miller at 330-482-5526 for information.
