a Time for Retrospection

"http://s3.amazonaws.com/ogden_images/www.reviewonline.com/images/2017/05/19173706/comm2-781 500.jpg" alt="comm2" width="781" height="500" class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-646813" />May 28th will mark the first anniversary of the East Liverpool Area Community & Learning Center. A question posed to a volunteer recently was " What is the purpose of the Community Center?" That is a simple and reasonable question.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.