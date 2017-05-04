911 committee wants tax hike

Columbiana County's 911 advisory committee wants the monthly state tax on cellphones to be increased to help with additional dispatcher training expenses, and state Rep. Tim Ginter told them he will look into it and other options. The committee invited Ginter to attend this week's meeting to discuss whether the 28-cent monthly state cellphone tax that goes for 911 could be increased to pay for a new state rule requiring 911 dispatchers to undergo 72 hours of additional training by May 2018 to become certified medical dispatchers .

