We were born at night but . . .

There's an old saying in the newspaper business that when a politician tells you it's not about the money, you can bet the house it is most certainly about the money. We were reminded of this in recent weeks after East Liverpool, Wellsville and now Liverpool Township announced one by one they were deploying speed cameras for safety reasons and not the money the tickets would generate.
