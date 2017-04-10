Wall of Fame committee announces award recipients
Kent State-East Liverpool's Wall of Fame committee has announced Brett Hartenbach as recipient of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award and the late Adam Steele receiving, posthumously, the Friends of Kent State University at East Liverpool Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes Kent State graduates for their professional accomplishments and community involvement, while the Friends of Kent State University at East Liverpool Award honors individuals who work tirelessly to improve the community and support the university's mission to provide quality education to the tri-state area.
