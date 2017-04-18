Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon

Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon

The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board hosted its annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon on April 20, honoring people in recovery with mental illnesses and their family members who volunteer to promote recovery and to advocate for improved services and supports. Honorees featured in this photo are Billie Jo Hartman, Eunice Burkey, Kay Paroda Linda Eells, Travis Sadler, Jeff Pitzer, Beth Porter, and Maureen Waybright, Recovery Assistant, MHRS Board.

