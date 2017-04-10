Township next to get traffic cameras
Following in the footsteps of its neighbors to the south, the Liverpool Township Police Department will be implementing a new speed enforcement program in an effort to make township roads safer. Police Chief Jayson Jackson announced Tuesday that township trustees voted during their meeting Monday to contract with Blue Line Solutions for hand-held LIDAR cameras that will enable officers to capture photos of speeding vehicles throughout the township.
