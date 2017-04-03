Top StoryOHSAA announces football div...

Top StoryOHSAA announces football divisional alignments for 2017

Read more: WTOV9

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its fall sports divisional breakdowns Thursday, which included the new competitive balance roster data factored into the enrollment counts. Seventy-five of the 718 football-playing schools moved up a division based on the new data.

