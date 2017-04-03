Thousands of dollars in drugs discovered at East Liverpool home
Law enforcement in Columbiana County could charge several people after discovering thousands of dollars in drugs at a home on Lisbon Street in East Liverpool. The Columbiana County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of Columbiana County Special Response Team and the Liverpool Township Police Department, served the search warrant at the residence.
