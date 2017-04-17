Streetscape Project Begins
The long-anticipated streetscape project along East Fourth Street in downtown East Liverpool started Monday as construction crews worked on the sidewalk near the entrance to The Review. The scope of the project will take place at the intersection of Broadway and East Fourth streets, near Kent State, the ELHSAA Clocktower and the Carnegie Library.
