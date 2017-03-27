St. John Church raising donations for...

St. John Church raising donations for - gift ark'

16 hrs ago Read more: The Review

In honor of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Liverpool, has teamed with Heifer International in seeking to raise $5,000 by Reformation Sunday, which is Nov. 5. The beginning of the Protestant Reformation occurred in 1517, when Martin Luther, a Catholic monk nailed a copy of his 95 These to the door of the Wittenberg Castle Church. Luther proclaimed, through Bible teachings, that people are saved not through their own works, but through the forgiveness of their sins because of Christ's death on the cross.

