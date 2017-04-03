St. Clair Township Police Reports
Charles Rayl, 68, Andrews Road, East Liverpool, was stopped in traffic on St. Clair Avenue to make a left turn when his vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Eryna Y. Sanetrick, 27, Malvernon Street, East Liverpool. No injuries or citations were reported.
