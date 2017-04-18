Special Weather Statement issued April 19 at 9:14PM EDT expiring...

OHZ040-041-050-PAZ020-029-WVZ001-200200- Jefferson-Columbiana-Carroll-Beaver-Washington-Hancock- 914 PM EDT WED APR 19 2017 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HAIL...GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...NORTHEASTERN CARROLL...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER AND HANCOCK COUNTIES... At 914 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lisbon, or 12 miles northwest of Wellsville, moving southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and hail up to the size of nickels are possible with this storm.

