Special Weather Statement issued Apri...

Special Weather Statement issued April 19 at 9:14PM EDT expiring...

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: WPXI

OHZ040-041-050-PAZ020-029-WVZ001-200200- Jefferson-Columbiana-Carroll-Beaver-Washington-Hancock- 914 PM EDT WED APR 19 2017 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HAIL...GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...NORTHEASTERN CARROLL...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER AND HANCOCK COUNTIES... At 914 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lisbon, or 12 miles northwest of Wellsville, moving southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and hail up to the size of nickels are possible with this storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16) Sep '16 just looking 7
Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10) Mar '16 Fred mcw 15
News Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15) Sep '15 Just Saying 2
Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15) Aug '15 Looking 1
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC