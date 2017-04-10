Several improvements readied for Thom...

Several improvements readied for Thompson

Meeting in special session after failing to muster a quorum for its regular meeting last week, the board heard from Huff Hoffman of the East Liverpool Men's Softball League about improvements to the league's field in the park. By a vote of 3-0, with members Samantha Kinemond and Mark Hissom absent, the board agreed that it will pay half the $6,250 cost of removing sod on the infield, grading the infield to the fence lines and spreading 50 tons of red conditioner, with the league to pay the other half.

