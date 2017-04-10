Roasts and Toasts
TOAST East Liverpool landlord Gregg Stowers for stepping up and immediately taking action when he learned police were watching one of his rental homes due to illegal drug activity, issuing an eviction notice to the tenant. "We're not going to put up with it.
