Revitalization theme of Rotary program
East Liverpool Rotary Club Rotarian Sue Giambroni hosted the program for club members at the weekly meeting on April 25. She introduced Executive Director Ian Beniston and Housing Director Tiffany Sokol of the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. Sokol described the means and methods the organization employs to maintain and revitalize Youngstown neighborhoods. LISBON - Lepper Library will have craft night 4-6 p.m. May 4. Event includes making flower seed bombs.
