Plans for substance abuse clinic on hold

Plans for substance abuse clinic on hold

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Review

Plans for a downtown substance abuse clinic are on hold due to 92 inches of space between the proposed location and a day care/preschool facility. Eloise Traina, executive director of the Family Recovery Center, addressed city council Monday night about plans for the East Liverpool Medication Assisted Recovery Clinic set to open in the FRC's building at 416 Jackson St. The clinic would be the first MAR in the county and would provide clients full access to medication, drug testing and medical follow up for drug addictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16) Sep '16 just looking 7
Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10) Mar '16 Fred mcw 15
News Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15) Sep '15 Just Saying 2
Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15) Aug '15 Looking 1
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,134,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC