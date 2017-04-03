Plans for substance abuse clinic on hold

Plans for a downtown substance abuse clinic are on hold due to 92 inches of space between the proposed location and a day care/preschool facility. Eloise Traina, executive director of the Family Recovery Center, addressed city council Monday night about plans for the East Liverpool Medication Assisted Recovery Clinic set to open in the FRC's building at 416 Jackson St. The clinic would be the first MAR in the county and would provide clients full access to medication, drug testing and medical follow up for drug addictions.

