OTA students spruce up downtown
Students from Kent State-East Liverpool's occupational therapy assistant program recently gathered at the downtown entrance ramp to the city to help spruce up the "serpentine" landscape by pulling weeds, trimming shrubs, raking mulch and picking up litter. This is the ninth year OTA students from the local campus partnered with the East Liverpool Area Garden Club to work on this project.
