Nursing program collects used eye glasses
Pictured with the glasses are : Bob Allgood; nursing student Colleen Herbert; Marcie VanFosson and Janet Peterson, coordinator of the nursing skills lab. EAST LIVERPOOL-Faculty and staff members from Kent State East Liverpool's nursing program collected more than 100 pairs of used eye glasses that were donated to the East Liverpool Lions Club for its Recycle for Site program.
