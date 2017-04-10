Man could avoid prison for misuse of ...

Man could avoid prison for misuse of credit cards

23 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

An East Liverpool man was given the opportunity to continue working in order to make restitution after he stole more than $11,800 from an elderly man last spring. Cameron E. Boggs, 26, Vine Street, previously pleaded guilty to theft and misuse of credit cards and was before Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Washam for sentencing Thursday.

