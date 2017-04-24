Land bank program working in East Liv...

Land bank program working in East Liverpool

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Morning Journal

The two-year-old county Land Bank program has been a success thus far, city council's licensing and economic development committee learned this week from Robert Ritchey, liaison for the program. Committee Chairman John Mercer welcomed Ritchey and LB committee member and former city councilman Sherrie Curtis to his meeting to explain the program, and others who joined in included council members, Mayor Ryan Stovall, Service-Safety Director Brian Allen and several residents.

