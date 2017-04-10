Kent State's annual Environmental Justice Conference planned
Kent State-East Liverpool's annual Environmental Justice Conference is 8 a.m. April 22 in the Slak Shak in Purinton Hall. The free day-long conference includes student paper sessions, online presentations and poster presentations that showcase student research, as well as guest speakers.
