Heckathorn gets 25 to life
Danielle Heckathorn, the woman convicted earlier this month in the 2015 murder of Quinn Wilson, was sentenced on Thursday to 25 years to life in prison. Heckathorn, 30, was found guilty by a Common Pleas Court jury following four days of testimony on all the charges against her - complicity to murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, complicity to robbery, tampering with evidence and three counts of obstructing justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr 22
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC