Heckathorn gets 25 to life

Danielle Heckathorn, the woman convicted earlier this month in the 2015 murder of Quinn Wilson, was sentenced on Thursday to 25 years to life in prison. Heckathorn, 30, was found guilty by a Common Pleas Court jury following four days of testimony on all the charges against her - complicity to murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, complicity to robbery, tampering with evidence and three counts of obstructing justice.

