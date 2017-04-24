Garden Club celebrates 73 years
Twenty-two Garden Club members were warmly greeted by the President, Chris Bell on April 21, at The East Liverpool Country Club for their Anniversary luncheon. The president shared an opening prayer by Julie Howard Mitchell about gratitude for each other, the goodness of the earth, and that we are all co-workers with God in keeping our community gardens beautiful.
