East Liverpool Police Reports

While northbound on U.S. Route 30/state Route 11, Sandra R. Johnson, 54, Amarillo Drive, Negley entered from West Eighth Street and Aaron B. Jargo, 45, Grove City, also northbound, moved from the left lane onto the lane to exit West Eighth Street, causing his vehicle to strike Johnson's. Jargo was cited for unsafe lane change.

