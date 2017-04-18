East Liverpool Police Reports
Responding Wednesday afternoon to a call about a suspicious vehicle at the end of Fourth Street, officers found the car with two men inside and spoke with the driver, Ryan E. Williams, 35, Baxter Street. They believed he was withholding information and further investigation showed Williams is wanted by Minnesota authorities for terroristic threats, false imprisonment, interference with an emergency call and fleeing a police officer.
