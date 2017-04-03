East Liverpool Municipal
Sentencing was scheduled April 17 for Jayson E. Vantilburg, 25, Duke Vodrey Road, who pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. A pretrial was scheduled April 27 for Kacey N. Kraft, 25, charged with no turn signal and no operator's license, second offense.
