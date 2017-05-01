Dr. Merriman to speak at annual Prayer Breakfast
The annual Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. May 4 at the East Liverpool Area Community & Learning Center on Maine Boulevard, themed Breakfast will be catered by Bricker's, followed by the program at 8 a.m., which will feature keynote speaker Dr. Richard Merriman, president of the University of Mount Union. Merriman has worked nearly 30 years in private higher education and is currently a member of the Economic Development Committee of Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce and a former executive director of the Jefferson Foundation and program officer at the National Endowment for the Humanities in Washington, D.C. The Prayer Breakfast is an inter-denominational event with the Rev.
