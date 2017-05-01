Dr. Merriman to speak at annual Praye...

Dr. Merriman to speak at annual Prayer Breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Review

The annual Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. May 4 at the East Liverpool Area Community & Learning Center on Maine Boulevard, themed Breakfast will be catered by Bricker's, followed by the program at 8 a.m., which will feature keynote speaker Dr. Richard Merriman, president of the University of Mount Union. Merriman has worked nearly 30 years in private higher education and is currently a member of the Economic Development Committee of Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce and a former executive director of the Jefferson Foundation and program officer at the National Endowment for the Humanities in Washington, D.C. The Prayer Breakfast is an inter-denominational event with the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wellsville couple charged with murder Apr 22 Hgjbn 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16) Sep '16 just looking 7
Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10) Mar '16 Fred mcw 15
News Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15) Sep '15 Just Saying 2
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,967 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC